Economic crisis and the new theory of western conspiracy

A few days ago at a book launch, economists said that the country's economy was now paying the price for past mistakes. Unlike the energy advisor, none of them discovered any ulterior motives of America or the West behind the crisis.

The advisor further said that western conspiracies were behind inflation, the shortage of dollars and other problems that afflicted developing countries. Needless to say, neither inflation nor any dollar crisis is that intense in most developing countries. Not even in India. These are only extreme over here. This is a result of our errors.

Inflation in India is now controlled, falling to 4.8 per cent. In February India's reserves were USD 643 billion. In 2022 India's GDP was USD 3,417 billion, when Bangladesh's was USD 460 billion. In other words, India's economy is seven to eight times bigger than that of Bangladesh. In that sense, Bangladesh's reserves should have been USD 80 billion to USD 90 billion. Yet Bangladesh's reserves are hovering around USD 19 billion to USD 20 billion. Even if one takes the gross reserves to be USD 25 billion, that still is nowhere near USD 80 billion. There is no point in dragging in the examples of other developing countries to prove one's point. They have resolved or are resolving their own problems by means of certain financial exercises. Sri Lanka is a proof.

Just a couple of months ago the energy advisor said that US oil companies have made off with an additional USD 14 billion, at the expense of Bangladesh, for which the country is suffering today. That is why we are seeing this macro instability. Noticeably, no economist felt the need to reply to this absurd, vague contention which is not based on any research.

Take, for instance, there is a couple living in Mohammadpur. The husband has a fixed income. But due to inflation, the family's savings have shrunk. Their purchasing power had decreased and unrest had increased. It would be ridiculous if the husband told his wife that he is in a financial crisis because the fishmonger had taken thousands of taka extra from him over the past two years. That is exactly what the advisor is saying. Whoever has the need, will buy. The seller is not forcing anyone. Bangladesh bought oil because the use of the oil pushed up consumption and investment. Even if anyone hikes the price and we still buy oil, that means we need it.