Opinion
BNP: Indications of a changed foreign policy
BNP held a programme with a difference. It held sit-in programmes in 11 places of 5 districts in the north, calling for the river Teesta to be saved. The dry season is on now and Teesta is near dead. The BNP leaders and workers set up canopies on the sandy banks either side of Teesta and held a public meeting for the protection of the river. Throughout the day people talked among themselves, listened to the leaders speak. It was a programme quite unprecedented in nature.
BNP has taken several initiatives in the past to protest the country's rivers and the environment. We have seen that from the very outset of the party. BNP's founder, President Ziaur Rahman, went around the country and excavated or restored 26 thousand km of canals. When Khaleda Zia was prime minister, she banned the use of polythene and three-wheeler baby taxies in the country.
While the other parties are sitting in Dhaka squabbling over whether the national election or the local government elections should be held first, BNP went to the common people. BNP is likely to continue reaching out to the people with such programmes.
The programme this time, 'Jago Bahe Teesta Bachai', aimed to protecting the river Teesta, reminded one of BNP's environment-friendly stance. The liberal social democrats or centre-leftists of the world always place importance on the environment and nature in their political programmes. BNP too has always given importance to the environment.
But these recent 'save Teesta' initiative was no simply about protecting the environment or the river. It was a matter of politics. This gathering delivered a message to the government, as well as to India and China. BNP made its strategic stand clear regarding the protection of Teesta. Firstly, it came before the people of North Bengal with an issue involving public interests. Teesta is intractably linked to the lives and livelihood of the people in the north. India has always deprived Bangladesh of Teesta's waters. By holding back the river's waters during the dry season, it transforms the entire North Bengal into a dry expanse of desert. Then in releases the waters in the monsoon, flooding the region and creating havoc and disaster. The people of North Bengal simmer in fury.
Taking this anger into account, BNP sat and spoke in North Bengal. Along with the people there, they demanded that the river Teesta be protected. They said they would fight to bring in Teesta's waters. BNP said that, if necessary, they would raise the issue of Teesta at the United Nations. They referred to President Ziaur Rahman's speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 1979 regarding Farakka barrage and the withdrawal of Ganges' waters. That put pressure on India and later the Ganges water sharing deal was signed with India.
This 'save Teesta' sit-in programme was an indication of the nature of BNP's future foreign policy. After 5 August, many among Jamaat-e-Islami and the students criticised BNP for the cautious stance it had adopted. It was being said that BNP is displaying a soft stance towards India. But during the 'save Teesta' programme, BNP took up a stern stand and openly criticised India. They said in no certain terms, Teesta water must be given, the border killings must be stopped. They called for an end to the Big Brother attitude. There will be friendship, BNP leaders said, but hinted that if necessary, they would review the foreign policy of 'friendship towards all and malice towards none'.
At the gathering, BNP demanded the implementation of the Teesta mega project. However, they pointed out, it would not be possible for this mega project to be implemented without an elected government. BNP did not mention it directly, but it is common knowledge that China has a mega project with Teesta. India has all along being opposing this. BNP made their stand in favour of this mega project clear. That indicates a possible revival of old friendship between BNP and China. That means that BNP is returning to its original foreign policy.
In this one gathering, BNP did many things. It called for the election to be held as soon as possible. It sternly castigated India. It declared its commitment to implement the Teesta mega project, thus taking gaining China's confidence. It also held a colourful festival of the lives and culture of the people in the north. There had been news over the past few days of cultural programmes being shut down in various parts of the country, but by holding the vibrant cultural fest on the banks of Teesta, BNP stressed that as the largest party in the country, it would have contribution and support of cultural activities in the country.
BNP has answered and is answering the criticism that has been aimed at it over the past six months. The political parties should give more attention to national security and national issues rather than this war of words. Politics have changed. People want to see something new. And BNP displayed this new trend in its 'save Teesta' programme. Rather than just spewing out meaningless criticism against India, it raised specific issue of bilateral significance. This gathering gave indications of BNP breaking away from the conventional political mould.
* Dr. Maruf Mullick is a writer and political analyst
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir