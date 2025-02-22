BNP: Indications of a changed foreign policy

This 'save Teesta' sit-in programme was an indication of the nature of BNP's future foreign policy. After 5 August, many among Jamaat-e-Islami and the students criticised BNP for the cautious stance it had adopted. It was being said that BNP is displaying a soft stance towards India. But during the 'save Teesta' programme, BNP took up a stern stand and openly criticised India. They said in no certain terms, Teesta water must be given, the border killings must be stopped. They called for an end to the Big Brother attitude. There will be friendship, BNP leaders said, but hinted that if necessary, they would review the foreign policy of 'friendship towards all and malice towards none'.

At the gathering, BNP demanded the implementation of the Teesta mega project. However, they pointed out, it would not be possible for this mega project to be implemented without an elected government. BNP did not mention it directly, but it is common knowledge that China has a mega project with Teesta. India has all along being opposing this. BNP made their stand in favour of this mega project clear. That indicates a possible revival of old friendship between BNP and China. That means that BNP is returning to its original foreign policy.

It was learnt that thousands and thousands of people turned up at the gathering on the sandy banks of the river Teesta. BNP held quite a large public gathering in this region, alongside the 'save Teesta' programme. While the other parties are sitting in Dhaka squabbling over whether the national election or the local government elections should be held first, BNP went to the common people. BNP is likely to continue reaching out to the people with such programmes.