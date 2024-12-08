Opinion
India is responsible for instigating India-hatred in Bangladesh
India must understand that the July revolution was not of any one political party or group. This was a mass uprising. It was a mass movement and the fascist Sheikh ruler Hasina was forced in flee in face of this uprising of the people
India's relations with Bangladesh are not quite normal at the moment. Relations between the two countries began to deteriorate particularly after Sheikh Hasina fled in the face of the student-people's uprising in August. From India's behaviour it seems that they simply cannot accept Hasina's fall from power and her fleeing from Bangladesh.
Relations dropped even further with the arrest of the expelled ISKCON leader and spokesperson of Sanatani Jagoran Jote, Chinmoy Krishna Das. Extremist Hindutva followers attacked the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala. They damaged the property and set fire to our national flag. The Bangladesh government summoned the Indian high commissioner in this connection.
A section of India's media is steadily spreading disinformation about Bangladesh. The Indian government has taken no action in this regard.
Such behaviour of the Indian extremists naturally hurt the sentiment of the Bangladeshis. Earlier a group of Indians had tried to stage a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata and launch an attack too. The Indian authorities should have taken due security measures after that incident. India has now expressed its regret after the Agartala incident and taken action against the security guards.
After 5 August Indian behaviour has not seemed friendly at all. Being a neighbour, India has extended its support to Awami League in a one-sided manner. This is gradually giving rise to anti-Indian feelings amongst the people here.
India has displeased the people of Bangladesh by providing shelter to Sheikh Hasina. Though the people were angry, they initially didn't display any anti-Indian reaction. It was after the controlled behaviour of the Indians following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das that the Indian national flag was desecrated at an educational Institution.
But it all started from India's side. Sitting in India, Sheikh Hasina continues with her tirade of threats. She said she will suddenly slip back into the country, threatens to make a list and teach the persons a lesson. In a speech over video in New York, she said the massacre took place at chief advisor Dr Yunus' behest. After giving her shelter, India is provoking the anger of Bangladesh's people further by allowing her to freely make such statements.
Since Bangladesh's independence, India has wanted to have monopolised control over the country. It has continuously killed Bangladeshis along its border, it has withdrawn water from its rivers upstream to keep Bangladesh under pressure and ensure its own interests
A section of India's media is steadily spreading disinformation about Bangladesh. The Indian government has taken no action in this regard. Indian politicians also often make most objectionable remarks about Bangladesh. After the arrest of Chinmoy, West Bengal's BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari even threatened to lay siege to Bangladesh around its borders. He said they would stop sending onions and potatoes to Bangladesh. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee came up with the ridiculous call to deploy UN peacekeepers in Bangladesh.
The attitude of a certain group of Indian media and politicians indicates that they are simmering in fury. Are they furious because Sheikh Hasina was toppled from power? Perhaps Sheikh Hasina had given all to India with open arms. Her fleeing has affected Indian interests. But India should control its behaviour concerning an independent, sovereign county's domestic affairs.
The Indian foreign ministry issued a statement after the arrest of Chinmoy. Bangladesh never makes any statement if a Muslim religious or political leader is arrested in India. This is in keeping with diplomatic norms. But the Indian government and politicians do not give two hoots to such diplomatic norms.
Basically these are the reasons that the people are so irate with India. This anger has been sparked off by the behaviour of Indian politicians and persons in authority. India must move away from this. India must win the confidence of Bangladesh's people, not of Awami League. India must understand the minds of the common people.
Interestingly, the common people in all of the countries that neighbour India do not have a good impression about India. India should keep the goodwill of the countries around it for the sake of security. In attempting to do so, India instead tries to keep the governments of the neighbouring countries in its control, tries to keep those governments in power. That is not durable diplomacy. At one point or the other, the pro-Indian governments of the neighbouring countries have been ousted from power. And accordingly, the people grow a negative idea about India.
It does not look like India has learnt anything from all this. Quite to the contrary, the Indian politicians simply continue to fan the flames. However, it is encouraging to see no one is stepping into India's trap. The people have displayed unprecedented control and unity in the incidents following the arrest of Chinmoy. All race and religions united to keep the peace. The people protested about the Agartala incident, but did not lose control.
For the sake of security, India must do away with extremism and bring about a balance in its relations with neighbouring countries in the light of reality. In the interests of national security India must assure the people of South Asia that as a good neighbour, they will not be the cause of harm for their neighbours. If India can generate this belief in the minds of its neighbours including Bangladesh, then its security risks will automatically be ameliorated.
Since Bangladesh's independence, India has wanted to have monopolised control over the country. It has continuously killed Bangladeshis along its border, it has withdrawn water from its rivers upstream to keep Bangladesh under pressure and ensure its own interests. It has interfered in one election after the other. But if India halts the border killings, shares river water in the basis of bilateral talks, refrains from interference in Bangladesh's internal affairs, then the anti-Indian sentiment will automatically dissipate and the security threats will drop.
India needs Bangladesh for security and other reasons. Bangladesh needs India too. If trust prevails between the two, it will be a win-win situation. But if India unilaterally tries to ensure its own interests, agitation will increase in both countries. Bangladesh's security risks will increase and India's security risks will increase too. In the meantime, the common people of both countries will suffer.
* Dr Maruf Mullick is a political analyst
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir