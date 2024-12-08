India is responsible for instigating India-hatred in Bangladesh

Such behaviour of the Indian extremists naturally hurt the sentiment of the Bangladeshis. Earlier a group of Indians had tried to stage a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata and launch an attack too. The Indian authorities should have taken due security measures after that incident. India has now expressed its regret after the Agartala incident and taken action against the security guards.

After 5 August Indian behaviour has not seemed friendly at all. Being a neighbour, India has extended its support to Awami League in a one-sided manner. This is gradually giving rise to anti-Indian feelings amongst the people here.

India must understand that the July revolution was not of any one political party or group. This was a mass uprising. While BNP, Jamaat, pro-Islamic elements, left-wing elements joined in the movement, it was a mass movement and the fascist Sheikh ruler Hasina was forced in flee in face of this uprising of the people.

India has displeased the people of Bangladesh by providing shelter to Sheikh Hasina. Though the people were angry, they initially didn't display any anti-Indian reaction. It was after the controlled behaviour of the Indians following the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das that the Indian national flag was desecrated at an educational Institution.

But it all started from India's side. Sitting in India, Sheikh Hasina continues with her tirade of threats. She said she will suddenly slip back into the country, threatens to make a list and teach the persons a lesson. In a speech over video in New York, she said the massacre took place at chief advisor Dr Yunus' behest. After giving her shelter, India is provoking the anger of Bangladesh's people further by allowing her to freely make such statements.