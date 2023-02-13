Is IMF the saviour of Bangladesh economy?

Before devaluation, Thailand's central bank had made all-out efforts to keep the value of the baht steady. They sold large amounts of foreign exchange from their reserves. But that did not save them. As a result, embroiled in crisis, Thailand reached out to IMF for help on 2 July. After that, one after the other -- Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea rushed to IMF to bail them out. Mahathir Mohammad's Malaysia was the only exception. Malaysia at the time stepped up its control on capital flight, cut down its links with international economy so that its currency system did not come under any further pressure. A year later this crisis spread on to Russia and Brazil. They too had to resort to IMF.

A country needs a bail out when it sinks to the level of bankruptcy. And that is when IMF arrives on the scene with a huge loan, but with a string of stringent conditionalities attached. IMF feels that if the haemorrhaging of an economy is to be stemmed, certain harsh decisions must be taken. This includes shutting down losing concerns and strict austerity. This was seen in the case of East Asia's economic crisis and the crisis faced by Greece in 2010. And now Pakistan and Sri Lanka are embroiled in never-ending negotiations over loan conditionalities.

On 5 August 1997 IMF first signed a USD 17 billion loan agreement with Thailand. The country had to close down 56 financial institutions and lay off 3000 officials to avail this loan. On 31 October of the same year, IMF signed a USD 40 billion loan agreement with Indonesia. The country had to shut down 16 banks and financial institutions, that were in a critical state and make a commitment to cut costs. In fulfilling IMF's conditions, the country had to face a strong student movement. The movement grew even further when subsidy was decreased on food and other sectors. And after a 32-year stint at the helm, President Surharto had to resign.