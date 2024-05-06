Election year 2024: Will the polls save or destroy democracy?

Due to problems pertaining to economic instability and immigration issues, right wing and populist trends are gaining ground over the entire Europe. These signs do not bode well for democracy. The right has fared will so far in Finland and in Portugal. Similar signs were visible in the Netherlands’ election last November. Many observers also believe the right wingers will do well in the elections to be held this year in Austria, Belgium and Croatia. Similar apprehensions hang above the important European Parliament elections to be held in June.

With elections being held in 70 countries this year, this should have been a matter of rejoicing for upholders of democracy. But what has the experience been of the elections held over the past four months? Many elections have set quite a bad example for democracy. And can one drum up much hope for the elections to be held in the coming days?

As I mentioned before, the results of the elections are known in advance in countries (not free or partially free) where there are autocrats or semi-autocrats in power. This has been proven by the elections held over the past four months. It is difficult to believe that the opposite will occur in the elections to take place in the offing. There is risk of rigging and irregularities even in the countries where the elections are expected to be competitive.

Now if there is a rise of the right in the EU Parliament and in European countries where free and fair elections can be expected, and if the US election in November seals Trump’s victory, then the downfall of democracy in 2024 will be complete.

The year 2024 is certainly at tough test for world democracy. The anxiety and alarm all over the world concerning the disintegration of democracy can play a role in changing the prevailing situation of despair and despondency. Also, the preconceived election results sometimes can change. There are times when irregularities, rigging and one-sided election plays are ineffective. Democracy is going through hard times, no doubt, but if we take history into account, there are ample reasons to keep up hope. After all, democracy steadily takes the world ahead in the direction of greater democracy

* AKM Zakaria is deputy editor of Prothom Alo and can be reached at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir