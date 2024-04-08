Independence and sovereignty of lesser powerful countries

Bangladesh has had many achievements in these 52 years from 1972 to 2024. Overcoming the problems of a war-torn country, extreme poverty, famine and innumerable adversities, proving Henry Kissinger’s slur of being a bottomless basket to be false, Bangladesh is now a lower middle income country. While the veracity of government statistics may be questionable, there is no doubt that poverty and extreme poverty has decreased. In these 52 years, a large section of the people has emerged out of poverty.

The nightmare of ‘monga’ or seasonal famine that struck the Rangpur region every year, has more or less abated. While extreme poverty unfortunately still exists, since 1974 there has not been any famine in the true sense in the country. The country has come a long way from the extreme dependence on aid during the eighties. According to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers, Bangladesh now is the 31st largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity. In 2050 it will rank at 23. In 1986-87, Bangladesh’s export revenue just crossed one billion dollars. In 2022 it reached around 60 billion dollars.

Bangladesh dreams of graduating from the lower middle income status to the upper middle income status in the coming decade, and then becoming a developed country in the decade after that. Bangladesh has many achievements in the social sector too. It achieved startling success in implementing the MDG. Outside of Turkey, Bangladesh is the only Muslim majority country that has achieved gender balance in primary school enrollment. Bangladesh ranks at 72 in gender gap, above India and Sri Lanka.

Against all these successes, there is a long list of failures too. The first demand by the people of pre-independence Bangladesh was for power to be handed over to Awami League which had won the free and fair election of 1971. Instead of doing that, the Pakistani rulers tried to suppress that demand by means of genocide and the liberation war became inevitable for the Bengalis.

It has been 53 years since Bangladesh was won at the cost of the blood of thousands of martyrs, yet it still has not been possible to establish a credible system for fair elections in the country. It has become inevitable for those in power to ‘win’ one-sided and fixed elections. There are no indications of when the country will be freed of the ‘hybrid regime’ stigma. Bangladesh ranks at almost the very bottom in global indexes of the rule of law and perceptions of corruption.