Touhid Hossain at public lecture
Bangladesh’s interests not protected as much as India’s
Former foreign secretary Touhid Hossain has said that Bangladesh’s recent relations with India are being termed as a role model in relations between neighbours. There is no doubt that the relations between the two governments have been extraordinary over the past 15 years, but relations are not limited to just governments alone. The people are involved too. In this span of time Bangladesh’s interests have not been protected as much as India’s. And so, he feels, the relations between the two countries cannot be considered to be a role model.
Touhid Hossain was speaking yesterday, Sunday, at a public lecture on ‘Bangladesh-India relations: Role Model for Neighbours?” organised by the United International University (UIU). This former diplomat spoke for almost an hour, highlighting the Bangladesh and India perspective over the past five decades.
The foreign diplomat raised the issues of India’s contribution to the 1971 liberation war, a turn in the relations between the two countries after the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu in 1975, and the downward curve in the relations until the death of President Ziaur Rahman. He said that a section within India is displeased because the people of Bangladesh are not as grateful towards India as they should be for its contribution to Bangladesh’s liberation war. That feeling still prevails among certain quarters in India.
Touhid Hossain said that after Awami League came to power in 1996, relations between the two close neighbours took a positive turn. It was then that the Ganges treaty was signed. A deal was signed to restore peace in Chittagong Hill Tracts. During that period, the two sides took each other’s problems and concerns into consideration and began to hold talks.
The matter of illegal migration from Bangladesh to India was also raised during talks. However, despite much pressure from India, Bangladesh refused to sell gas. A certain degree of strain also entered relations between the two countries when several members of India’s Border Security Force were killed by Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) then known as BDR.
This former diplomat feels when BNP came to power in 2001, relations between the two countries fell flat on the face again. An incident like the recovery of the 10 trucks of arms took place at that time.
The former foreign secretary said history says that the best combination for relations between the two countries is Awami League in government in Dhaka and Congress in Delhi. These two governments had ambitions to take relations to new heights. Bangladesh had played a supportive role in suppressing insurgents in India’s northeast.
Bangladesh removed the camps of insurgents like ULFA. The government sentenced the accused in the 10 truck case. Several visits were made in an effort to resolve unresolved issues. Transit for India through Bangladesh territory has been partially implemented. Albeit delayed, the border protocol agreement has been implemented. But the deal for waters of a common river like Teesta has not been signed. Border killings continue. India has not ensured a level field in the case of trade between the two countries. Overall, Bangladesh’s interests have not been upheld or protected as much as India’s interests have been. As a result, the bilateral relations are more conducive for India than for Bangladesh.
This diplomat blames India’s attitude for its relations not gaining depth with countries of South Asia, other than Bangladesh. He said that a large state may be large in size because of its area, economic and military strength, but that does not warrant it to behave in an authoritarian manner with everyone else.
Touhid Hossain said, the people of Bangladesh may have justified reasons for anger and protest against the country that had extensive contribution to Bangladesh’s emergence. It was hardly expected that the people of Bangladesh would exult over Australia’s win against India in cricket! It would have been natural for India to garner more support.
When a ‘Boycott India’ campaign spreads over social media, it must be understood that the people of Bangladesh have anger against India. Various steps of India, particularly the continued border killings and the water problem remaining pending, have angered the people of Bangladesh. The Citizenship Act may be an internal matter of India, but Bengali speaking foreigners mean Bangladeshis. Bangladesh is dissatisfied with the Citizenship Act.
This former foreign secretary said that a section of the people in Bangladesh feels that Bangladesh could not become a member of BRICS as India was not too eager about this. And India’s interference in Bangladesh’s politics is common knowledge. India directly intervened in the 2014 election. Certain quarters believe that India was involved in the ‘innovative election’ of 2018 too. And also that the government managed to hold the 2024 election because India stood strongly by its side.