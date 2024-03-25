Bangladesh’s interests not protected as much as India’s

The foreign diplomat raised the issues of India’s contribution to the 1971 liberation war, a turn in the relations between the two countries after the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu in 1975, and the downward curve in the relations until the death of President Ziaur Rahman. He said that a section within India is displeased because the people of Bangladesh are not as grateful towards India as they should be for its contribution to Bangladesh’s liberation war. That feeling still prevails among certain quarters in India.

Touhid Hossain said that after Awami League came to power in 1996, relations between the two close neighbours took a positive turn. It was then that the Ganges treaty was signed. A deal was signed to restore peace in Chittagong Hill Tracts. During that period, the two sides took each other’s problems and concerns into consideration and began to hold talks.

The matter of illegal migration from Bangladesh to India was also raised during talks. However, despite much pressure from India, Bangladesh refused to sell gas. A certain degree of strain also entered relations between the two countries when several members of India’s Border Security Force were killed by Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) then known as BDR.

This former diplomat feels when BNP came to power in 2001, relations between the two countries fell flat on the face again. An incident like the recovery of the 10 trucks of arms took place at that time.

The former foreign secretary said history says that the best combination for relations between the two countries is Awami League in government in Dhaka and Congress in Delhi. These two governments had ambitions to take relations to new heights. Bangladesh had played a supportive role in suppressing insurgents in India’s northeast.