12th general elections: Why is India advocating for stability instead of democracy

In the very beginning I want to draw the readers’ attention to two news reports published this week. The first one is a report Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha carried on 17 December. In the report the BSS quoted former Indian State Minister for External Affairs, MJ Akbar as saying “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is victorious in the second Liberation War in Bangladesh. She has freed the country from autocracy.”

Akbar was the key speaker in a discussion titled ‘Bangladesh’s Achievements in 52 Years and Its Place in the Region and Beyond in the Coming Decades’ at the Foreign Service Academy. About the upcoming election he said he observes excellent festivity here as the democratic process continues in Bangladesh.

The second news is about the remarks of a former Indian diplomat that was passed in an event organised by a newspaper in Dhaka on 18 December. Former Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pankaj Saran has said, “The people of the country will decide who will be elected through the electoral process of Bangladesh.” He also stated, “The most important thing for the people of Bangladesh is that they have to understand that one must join the election.” Pankaj said, “India wants democracy, but we don’t export democracy. Every country has its own model of democracy, and we recognise that model.”