Struggle of the marginalised versus the millionaire club

I read a report on 23 December 2023 in The Guardian with much unease. The headlines could be called click-bait: ‘Woman making jumpers for UK turns to sex work to pay bills.’ The story is of Bangladesh. On the banks of the river in Keraniganj. They used a pseudonym for the woman – Ruby Rafiq. She has a 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter. Her husband has abandoned her. Every night when her children go to bed, she creeps out from the house and roams the streets in search of clients. She earns 200 taka at times, at times 400. Once a client lured her with a promise of 500 taka, took her to a gang of 10 and assaulted her. It is a pitiful tale. She lives such a painful life because the 8000 taka she earns as a garment factory worker is inadequate to run the family. At first she started eating less to ensure enough food for the children. Later this too was no longer possible. Finally for the sake of additional earnings, she began to slip out of the house at night. The Guardian reports that she and other garment factory workers like her have been busy making festive jumpers with images of Santa Claus and such on the front, for the big brands in the UK. These garment workers get the lowest wages in the world. They earn less than half a penny any hour.

I was speaking of my unease. The Guardian may have written about Ruby Rafiq’s plight to highlight the sufferings, the struggles, demands, the discrimination and exploitation of 4 million garments workers, to empathise with their predicament, but does it also not send out a wrong message to the world about Bangladesh’s fighting garment workers? I am not saying that Ruby Rafiq’s story is fabricated. But does not this report rather simplify things in a misconception that 4 million garment workers have all become Ruby Rafiq?