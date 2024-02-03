Quarrel of the two Quaders

By speaking in this manner at the inaugural session of parliament, was GM Quader trying to establish himself as a ‘real’ leader of the opposition, or did he have any other intention? Jatiya Party is divided. The pro-Raushan camp was silent during the election, but after the election they have revved up their organisational activities. The party’s chief patron Raushan Ershad has submitted a letter to the chief election commissioner, declaring herself to be the party chairperson and Kazi Mamunur Rashid to be the secretary general. The pro-Raushan camp began their “official activities” at the party’s Kakrail office from Wednesday. Earlier, 668 leaders and activists of the party’s Dhaka unit expressed their no-confidence in the leadership of GM Quader and Mujibul Haque, and resigned.

On Wednesday, 11 parliamentary members of Jatiya Party, led by GM Quader, went to Rangpur to offer prayers at the grave of HM Ershad. There too he criticised the government, saying, “There is an unseen unrest in the country’s political arena. The country’s economic condition is extremely bad. The common people’s income is falling, but prices are not decreasing…. Unless the prices of commodities can be brought down to a tolerable level, the days ahead will not be easy for the government.”

While the Jatiya Party chairman criticizes the parliament election, he is not crestfallen at the results. He said, “Jatiya Party won 15 seats when it contested in the 2001 election under the caretaker government. After remaining out of power for 35 years, Jatiya Party won 11 seats this time. I do not think this has been too damaging, though the election remains questionable.”

More important that the losses or gains of Jatiya Party, is the question raised by GM Quader as to how functional the parliament will be? Even more pitiful than the history of Bangladesh’s elections, is the history of its parliament. No parliament before the fifth one could fulfill its full term. Even the four parliaments ushered in by means of free and fair elections under neutral caretaker governments, could not be functional due to the obstinacy, maliciousness and arrogance of the political leadership. No matter with how many or how few seats the government has been formed, they want to take control of everything from Day One. And the opposition chooses the streets as the only platform for protests. Awami League and BNP literally emulate each other in this regard.