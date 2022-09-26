Why is Bangladesh Bank not concerned about inflation?

The basic role of the central bank in modern economy was determined from then. Since then these institutions have independently been carrying out the task of controlling inflation. Many central banks have established their transparency and accountability in this regard. If one logs on to the Bank of England website at this very moment, one will see it clearly written, the present inflation rate is 9.9 per cent and target 2 per cent. The Bank of Canada also displays the inflation rate prominently, presently 7 per cent. Similarly, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand displays that the inflation rate there is 9.3 per cent.

The Bank of England has made the matter of accountability even clearer. In 1997 they made the rule that if the inflation is not within target, open letters will be exchanged between the governor of the bank and the finance minister. In the letter, the governor must mention the reason behind the failure and what steps are being taken to meet the target. The last open letter was written on 16 June. A letter was issued by the finance minister at the time Rishi Sunak and the governor Andrew Bailey had to reply the same day. Anyone can read the letters on the website. According to the rule, the next letter must be written three months later, that is now, in the current month.