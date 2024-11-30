Who were the lawyers trying to please by throwing eggs at the judge?

The recent clashes between the students of three colleges and the incident centering Chinmoy Krishna Das, leader of the Sammilito Sanatani Jagorani Jote in Chattogram, not being given bail, is unbelievable. Earlier the students announced and carried out 'Super Sunday' and 'Mega Monday' progammes which were simply an unleashing of violence. The law enforcement arrived at the spots after it was all over. And the security measures taken in Chattogram for the Chinmoy Krishna Das incident were inadequate. That is why supporters of Chinmoy were able to hack a lawyer to death.

In the past there had been certain untoward incidents at the lower courts. We also know of fracas between plaintiff and defendant's lawyers in lower courts. But this is the first time that eggs were hurled at a judge of the High Division or the Supreme Court.

What took place on Wednesday at the bench headed by Justice Md Asharful Alam (Court 32 of the Bijoy 71 building) was unbelievable. Eight years ago Justice Ashraful Kamal had been of the three judges who issued the ruling on the case pertaining to the sixteenth amendment regarding removal of judges. Certain lawyers first made some remarks, accusing him of making derogatory comments about former president Ziaur Rahman's takeover of power. After that, according to eyewitnesses, one of the lawyers threw an egg at him. But the egg missed him. Chaos broke out and Justice Ashraful Kamal and the junior justice of the bench, Kazi Waliul Islam, left the court room.