Corruption allegations: Liability falls on govt
Following the revelation of the mind-boggling corruption of former police chief Benazir Ahmed and National Board of Revenue (NBR) officers Matiur Rahman and Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, various discussions and debates are taking place. Even the ruling class is admitting that corruption has taken an institutional shape. However, many of the MPs of the ruling party in parliament are pointing fingers at the police and administration. But questions naturally emerge, who is liable for creating an environment of such unlimited corruption?
The liability ultimately falls on the government as the political analysts feel the government mainly failed to ensure the accountability of the government agencies. They said allegations of corruption are emerging one after another and causing people worry as the democratic institutions have become completely ineffective. Although ruling Awami League leaders are not willing to accept allegations of failure, many of them admit that although the government talks about the 'zero tolerance' against corruption, it has not been effective.
On 25 June at a press conference on an India tour, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Some people become greedy. They make so much money that they have to keep money abroad and afterwards they have to flee the country. What is the benefit of making money? So much money they made that they cannot stay in the country. Then what is the benefit! The people don't consider it. Making money becomes an addiction."
Agitators against corruption feel the government has no scope to avoid liabilities. Anti-corruption non-government agency Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman said in case of high level corruption, there is a political patronisation in collusion with the users' institutional power, businessmen or investors. High level corruption takes place in collusion with multiple parties. This picture is being exposed due to the news of corruption by some high-ups.
A number of members of Awami League in parliament strongly delivered speeches over the recent incidents of corruption allegations. However, they criticised the corrupt government officials. Some of them also said politicians are being blamed due to the corruption of the government officials. Of these MPs, Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that the picture of corruption of some incumbent and former officials has been published, tarnishing the image of the government.
However, prime minister Sheikh Hasina in parliament on Saturday said the government has launched drives against corruption. She said whoever he or she is, none will be spared. Steps will be taken against those who will be involved in corruption.
The US slapped sanctions on former army chief Aziz Ahmed due to corruption on 21 May. In the beginning, on the part of Awami League it was said steps are politically motivated. But when news was published that Aziz Ahmed exerted influence to make fake NID and passport for his brothers, it gave rise to various discussions. Before the end of this issue, huge assets beyond known sources of former IGP Benazir Ahmed came up for discussion. Allegations of smuggling and corruption have been raised against the murder of Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim.
Moreover, news of allegations of huge assets of former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Asaduzzaman Mia has been published in different news outlets. Under such a circumstance, the Police Service Association in a statement said the mass media should be more cautious in publishing news about police. Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader at the time said police were being attacked randomly.
Analysts feel in the beginning, some of Awami League leaders tried to deny the allegations. The statements of Obaidul Quader over various issues and the statement of the Police Association were criticised widely. Awami League leaders are now saying none will be spared. Steps will be taken in accordance with the law. However, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has become active now.
Meanwhile, the assets of NBR (now OSD) Matiur Rahman have been published. ACC traces more than one plot, flat in the name of another NBR official (first secretary) Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal and his family members. Besides, ACC is investigating allegations against several people.
Activities of the government are being seen in the face of criticism after these incidents have been published in the mass media or social media. There are various discussions over the questions of failure inside the party.
During the discussion on the budget in parliament, AFM Bahauddin Nasim said ACC, mass media or politicians could not identify NBR official Matiur Rahman. A 'dumb animal' has identified him. He also said whether there are such Matiurs, agencies concerned need to be identified before goats or any other dumb animal is identified.
Many of the leaders at the government policy making level are talking about whether there is any conspiracy behind the revelation of recent incidents. They are giving statements that the allegations of corruption are being brought randomly as part of a conspiracy from home and abroad. There are also discussions that the liability falls on the government whether it is admitted or not as the image of the government involves it.
But no special drive or plan is noticed to identify those who are involved in corruption. Cases or legal steps in connection with recent incidents are being talked about. Speaking to Prothom Alo, law minister Anisul Huq said agencies concerned including ACC work independently to ensure accountability. So those agencies will fix whether special measures will be taken or not. He said the government has not changed its policy towards zero tolerance.
The other leaders at the top level of the government are talking in the same tune. ACC is also not talking about any special plan under the current situation. ACC commissioner Md Johurul Haque, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the action against the corruption of ACC continues. Under the current procedure, widely-discussed incidents are being investigated and actions are being taken accordingly.
The agitators against corruption have questions over the stance of the government. They feel there was an attempt to avoid liabilities despite revelation of information of unbelievable corruption. Earlier, in 2019, drives were conducted against the casino. Most of the cases filed at that time are not yet disposed of. There was a huge outcry in 2011 after five organisations including Hall Mark embazzled Tk 35 billion from Sonali Bank. Trial of only one of 11 cases in connection with the incident has been finished.
TIB executive director Ifthekharuzzaman said there is a doubt whether it is just being said for the sake of saying on the part of the government that steps would be taken against Benazir , Matiur and others.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam