Corruption allegations: Liability falls on govt

Following the revelation of the mind-boggling corruption of former police chief Benazir Ahmed and National Board of Revenue (NBR) officers Matiur Rahman and Kazi Abu Mahmud Faisal, various discussions and debates are taking place. Even the ruling class is admitting that corruption has taken an institutional shape. However, many of the MPs of the ruling party in parliament are pointing fingers at the police and administration. But questions naturally emerge, who is liable for creating an environment of such unlimited corruption?

The liability ultimately falls on the government as the political analysts feel the government mainly failed to ensure the accountability of the government agencies. They said allegations of corruption are emerging one after another and causing people worry as the democratic institutions have become completely ineffective. Although ruling Awami League leaders are not willing to accept allegations of failure, many of them admit that although the government talks about the 'zero tolerance' against corruption, it has not been effective.

On 25 June at a press conference on an India tour, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Some people become greedy. They make so much money that they have to keep money abroad and afterwards they have to flee the country. What is the benefit of making money? So much money they made that they cannot stay in the country. Then what is the benefit! The people don't consider it. Making money becomes an addiction."