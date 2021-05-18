An unfortunate and ominous incident: Serajul Islam Choudhury

Rozina Islam went to the secretariat to perform her professional duty. While on duty, she was abused so badly that she fell ill. She was then handed over to the police and the police filed a case against her. This incident is extremely disturbing and sets an ominous precedence. Journalists will not be able to perform their duties if such precedents continue.

This incident is totally inhuman and unacceptable. Rozina Islam should be released and be freed of all charges immediately. How do we know the documents were not put in her bag to frame her? Such incidents happen time and again. Rozina Islam must be freed immediately. Such an incident is unexpected and unwarranted. Such incidents are a blow to our freedom of speech.

* Serajul Islam Chowdhury is a Professor Emeritus at Dhaka University. This article has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat