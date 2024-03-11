Political economy of Anant Ambani's lavish pre-wedding ceremony

'Elahi kanda' (great éclat). This idiom, encountered in a Bengali grammar book, may seem enigmatic at first glance.

However, Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, has revealed the true essence of 'elahi kanda'.

Mukesh's younger son, Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Indian industrialist Viren Merchant.

The grand pre-wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika unfolded from 1 to 3 March at Jamnagar, Gujarat in India.

This three-day extravaganza attracted luminaries from business, politics, sports, and entertainment and more -- both nationally and internationally.