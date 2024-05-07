Throughout the preceding year, Bangladesh bore witness to a dynamic political milieu, its vitality palpable. However, the discerning officials of the State Department apprehend the delicate balance inherent within the realm of individual freedoms—acknowledging that one’s liberty is concomitant with the prudent recognition of the rights of others. In this nuanced discourse, the indispensable concept of freedom is elucidated as circumscribed by reasonable restrictions. Across the global stage, nations uniformly uphold the sanctity of public order, eschewing the propagation of chaos, arson, and bloodshed under the guise of unfettered right to freedom of assembly.

Indeed, within the tapestry of governance, there exist instances where law enforcement agencies wield excessive force, yet such actions find no sanction from the upper echelons of government. The People’s Republic of Bangladesh, steadfast in its commitment to justice, disavows any policy countenancing extrajudicial killings, including those within custodial settings. Instead, the nation contends with the lingering specters of colonial legacies, wherein certain deleterious practices persist as vestiges of a bygone era.

Does the corpus of human rights reporting proscribe the portrayal of positive developments? For the sake of human rights diplomacy, it behooves one to accord due recognition to such advancements within reports. Failure to do so risks evoking parallels to the paternalistic ethos of the ‘white man’s burden’, a paradigm antithetical to the ethos of an independent state such as Bangladesh. The populace of Bangladesh resolutely rejects the ideological biases and political myopia inherent within the USA’s report, discerning therein a manifestation of racist and hegemonic tendencies. Indeed, this report, emblematic of a bellicose foreign policy and perpetual antagonism towards a country of the global south, stands culpable for engendering destabilization within the international human rights regime.