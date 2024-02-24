Opinion
How many more deaths will it take to rouse our health department?
In old Bangla movies, there used to be a typical fighting scene between two groups, followed by a police appearance and subsequent intervention. People were so familiar with the developments that they could perfectly predict the scene even before screening.
Although life is not a film, the people in Bangladesh have long been experiencing – with no other choice – a similar scene staged by the health authorities. Whenever an accidental death or severe medical negligence and irregularities take place, the health officials take centre stage and announce that the particular medical facility was operating illegally, or the physicians did not have the required qualifications or license.
In a recent incident, a fourth grader – Ahnaf Tahmid, 10 – died at a diagnostic and medical check-up centre in the capital’s Malibagh area on Tuesday (20 February), while undergoing circumcision. The physicians administered general anaesthesia to render him unconscious, but unfortunately, he never regained consciousness.
Before entering the operation theater, he reportedly waved to his father and assured him of his courage to undergo the surgery and return safely.
What could be more tragic for a father than seeing his smiling son enter the operating theater, only to return lifeless? He reportedly even warned the surgeons about the dangers of general anaesthesia, taking a cue from a previous incident.
As expected, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a government agency responsible for monitoring hospitals and medical centres, launched an investigation immediately and found that the diagnostic centre was operating without the necessary license.
They pointed out that a hospital category license is required to administer anesthesia, but the medical centre was only licensed for diagnosis and medical check-ups. Consequently, the facility was sealed off on Wednesday.
The medical centre should have been shut during the authorities’ routine monitoring, if there is any. But the action came at the expense of the minor boy's life. How little regard does our health directorate have for human life?
It is true that there might be accidental deaths at medical facilities, but it would not be so frequent if the authorities were diligent in their monitoring activities. It may not be possible to eliminate such incidents entirely, but rigorous monitoring will surely reduce its recurrence.
The incident might have been somewhat accepted had it been the first of its kind in the city. But a similar tragedy took place less than two months ago at the United Medical College Hospital in another part of the capital city. A 5-year-old boy named Ayan died in the same way on 31 December, after receiving general anaesthesia for circumcision.
True to form, the health authorities intervened and discovered that the hospital was operating without proper registration and licence. Later, they suspended the operations of the medical college hospital. In the same fashion, the action came at the cost of the minor boy’s life.
Following this incident, the health authorities could have intensified their monitoring, particularly regarding the administration of anaesthesia. But there was no noticeable initiative from their side. They seem to be hell bent on maintaining the practice of taking action after an incident, once lives have already been lost.
Let’s focus on some fundamentals. How does sensitive medication like anesthaesia find its way to a diagnostic and check-up centre, when it requires a dedicated license? Is there any oversight agency? If so, why aren’t they being held accountable?
The DGHS office and the two medical facilities are located within miles in the city. Why does the regulatory body only identify unlicensed clinics and hospitals after someone dies due to mistreatment or negligence?
During a hearing on a writ petition regarding Ayan's death on 11 February, the health directorate informed the High Court that there are a staggering 1027 unlicensed medical facilities across the country. If a list of unlicensed hospitals exists, what is holding back the authorities from taking action against them? A swift response could have prevented the Ahnaf’s tragic death.
It is true that there might be accidental deaths at medical facilities, but it would not be so frequent if the authorities were diligent in their monitoring activities. It may not be possible to eliminate such incidents entirely, but rigorous monitoring will surely reduce its recurrence.
We hope that the authorities will come out of character and shut down illegal medical facilities before any further deaths.
Besides, they should take exemplary actions regarding the previous incidents of negligence, mistreatment, and death, so that other wrong-doers correct themselves.