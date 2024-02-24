How many more deaths will it take to rouse our health department?

In old Bangla movies, there used to be a typical fighting scene between two groups, followed by a police appearance and subsequent intervention. People were so familiar with the developments that they could perfectly predict the scene even before screening.

Although life is not a film, the people in Bangladesh have long been experiencing – with no other choice – a similar scene staged by the health authorities. Whenever an accidental death or severe medical negligence and irregularities take place, the health officials take centre stage and announce that the particular medical facility was operating illegally, or the physicians did not have the required qualifications or license.