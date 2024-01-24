Role of lawyers in formulating laws on the wane

An investigation report on the professions of members of parliament of the 12th national parliament has recently been published in Prothom Alo. A comparative picture on the ratio of businessmen and lawyers as MPs in the parliaments between 1973 and 2024 has been depicted in the report. Here, in a greater sense of businessmen, the industrialists have been included. Results of elections held in 1986, 1988 and 1996 have not been included in the report. Remaining nine elections have been taken into account.

In the election of 1973, the report says, the ratio of businessmen and lawyers was 18 and 31 per cent respectively. The ratio stands at 67 and 8 per cent in 2024. A total of 199 businessmen have been elected in 2024. On the contrary, the ratio of businessmen, politicians and agriculturalists was 24, 26 and 14 respectively. As a result, the title of the report 'policymaking of the state in the occupation of the businessmen' has been given logically. In the report, it has been mentioned that the gradual dominance of businessmen in the national parliament is cornering the politicians in politics. According to the report, the presence of businessmen in the parliament has reached the absolute majority since 2001. Their ratio stands at 58pc, 57pc, 59pc, 62pc and 67pc in 2001, 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024 respectively.

The dominance of the businessmen in our state power has not taken place all of a sudden. The politicians played roles in controlling the political parties and in the nomination for the elections and in many cases they are still at the helm. So it would not be irrelevant to say that the politicians are gradually bringing the businessmen in the parliament. As a result, the businessmen are in the key role to formulate policy of the state.