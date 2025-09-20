How will BNP overcome this stumbling block?

Unless the political culture that enables corruption, extortion, and muscle power among leaders and activists is brought to an end, BNP will not be able to restore its clean image simply through “expulsions and reprimands.”

Tarique Rahman has claimed that BNP has always modernised itself to meet the demands and challenges of the times. Yet Chhatra Dal has not changed at all. During the Awami League era, Chhatra League became a burden for them, and in the end, it was because of Chhatra League that they had to step aside. Whether Chhatra Dal will prove to be a burden or a blessing for BNP, remains to be seen. BNP leadership has spoken about rebuilding the trust of young people. But why that trust broke down is a question BNP does not seem to be asking.

On the very day Tarique Rahman’s message appeared in the media, I saw that in Alokbali union of Narsingdi, an elderly man was shot dead during clashes between two local BNP factions over establishing dominance. He was not a member of the party. Even so, the incident could easily have serious repercussions in local politics. Why should ordinary people lose their lives in BNP’s internal feuds?

In this case, one faction was led by union BNP convener Shah Alam Chowdhury, and the other by recently expelled member-secretary Abdul Kaiyum Mia. Abdul Kaiyum had been expelled from the party recently following allegations, including involvement in illegal sand extraction from the Meghna River.