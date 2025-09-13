Student union polls: So what have we learnt from 2024?

Amid the turmoil of the student union election, preparations for the national election are also underway. At a meeting of the National Unity Commission on Thursday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said, “The national election scheduled for February is not just an ordinary election; it is a foundational election that will determine the path of Bangladesh’s future. Therefore, in anticipation of the election, we must finalise the fundamental reforms.”

The Chief Advisor’s press wing reported that the meeting included detailed discussions on the proposals of the Consensus Commission and the political parties regarding the implementation of the July Charter. This is not new. Meanwhile, there are already rumours of changes within the Advisory Council. If the Chief Advisor feels that adding or removing members is necessary to create a free and fair environment for the election, it must be done now.

The DUCSU election results surprised many. In this case, the personal reputation and approachability of the candidates played a greater role than national politics; ordinary students voted for those they felt close to in times of trouble. The biggest victory went to Chhatra Shibir. Regarding Chhatra Shibir’s overwhelming win, an NCP leader commented: “Stepping beyond traditional religious politics, Shibir organised its campaign and panel from a centrist, liberal standpoint. By avoiding right-wing or religion-based rhetoric and campaigning from a moderate position, this approach played a major role in their victory.”