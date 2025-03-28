Is it possible to bring back the laundered money?

During the 15 and a half years of autocratic rule under Sheikh Hasina, the banking sector suffered the most from looting, which led to 11 out of the 61 banks in the country being on the verge of bankruptcy. Despite there being no need for 61 banks in the country, Hasina's arbitrary decisions granted licenses for so many banks. This was done to provide unbelievable opportunities for her relatives, influential leaders of the Awami League, oligarchic businesspersons, and those who turned into “rubber barons” to loot capital from these institutions.

Despite repeated objections from the late finance minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith, Hasina could not be dissuaded from making such reckless decisions. After the removal of Hasina’s autocratic rule on 5 August last year, the current interim government took power on 8 August, and Ahsan H Mansur was appointed as the governor of Bangladesh Bank. Over the past six months, he has been making bold decisions to rescue the banking sector from the brink of collapse, and we can see the positive results now.

Among the 11 banks, seven were looted by the bank robber S Alam from Chattogram. Those are: Islami Bank Bangladesh, SIBL, First Security Islami Bank, Union Bank, Commercial Bank, NRB Global Bank, and Al-Arafah Islami Bank.