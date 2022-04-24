Chhatra League attacks, but BNP taken on remand!

Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has approved of local BNP leader Maqbul Hossain being taken on three-day remand by police for attacking police, hurling brickbats and damaging property during Tuesday's clashes between students and traders in the New Market area.

Meanwhile, information is gradually coming to light about who lead the clashes, who were those in helmets, wielding large cleavers, who killed the two innocent young men Nahid and Mursalin. It is apparent that leaders and followers of four rival groups of Dhaka College Chhatra League (ruling party's student wing) were directly involved in the clashes. Does that mean the Dhaka College Chhatra League leaders and activists carried out all this violence at the orders of the local BNP leader?

We are aware of a lot of political deals and understandings in Bangladesh and there have been instances of activists leading Chhatra League to join Chhatra Dal and vice versa. But no one can cite any instance of Chhatra League leaders and workers beating up anyone, resorting to vandalism and hindering police action at the behest of a BNP leader.