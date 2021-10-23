Communal harmony won't fall from the sky

We are not saying that the Awami League government has done nothing for the minorities. Many members of the minority community are in important places of the administration, something that could not even be conceived of before. However, the divide that was created with the minorities during the governments of Zia, Ershad and Khaleda, Zia, more or less remains intact. The minorities are the first to be targeted in any national calamity.

It took five whole days for a party like Awami League, that has huge numbers of leaders and activists countrywide, supporters under various names and banners, to finally hold a rally of peace and harmony. Had such a gathering been held immediately after the incident and had the administration taken immediate measures, the damages could have been contained. In fact, the inaction of the administration and the police is responsible for the dangerous turn which the Cumilla incident took. They sent police to the puja mandaps only after the incidents were over. The mayhem raged on for three hours in Noakhali but no members of the administration or no Awami League men turned up there. The Awami League leaders claim that these incidents were part of a conspiracy of the opposition and communal forces and they had information about this from beforehand. The people, then, surely have the right to know what advance measures the government took in this regard.

Peace and harmony are nothing isolated. These are part and parcel of governance and political culture. Whether a society is built up on harmony or conflict, depends much on the practice of power. Many have called for religious leaders to stop hate speeches. This is a justified demand. At the same time, the language used by politicians in their vitriol against their opponents, the type of speeches and statements they make, all must be taken into cognizance too.