Communalism and the logic behind the prime minister’s words

The problem of communalism in the subcontinent is not a problem of just any one single country. And the Bangladesh prime minister’s words on 14 October indicated that it was the collective liability of everyone in the region to resolve this problem. The bottom line of Sheikh Hasina’s statement was that the issue of the security of minorities in India is important in the interests of the security of the minorities in Bangladesh. She said that nothing should be done in India that affects Bangladesh. Similarly it can be said, any behaviour in any neighbouring country is unwarranted if it has a counterproductive reaction in another country. Broadly speaking, this is a recognition that communal problems are a ‘cancer’ in the character of the countries, at least in this subcontinent.

The statement also highlights the responsibility of the governments of each country in the subcontinent. In the interests of ending communal violence, the government of each country from Myanmar to Sri Lanka, should certainly be cautious of their own behavior before one-sidedly blaming another country for any specific incident. The statement of Bangladesh’s prime minister, in that sense, is an open acknowledgement of this problem between the countries. It also contains an indirect appeal against using another country’s communal violence for narrow political gains. That is why we see when the Cumilla incidents are being distorted in India, in Bangladesh there is constraint being exercised at both an official and unofficial level regarding the arson and violence in Tripura.