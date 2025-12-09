It's true that there is a huge desire to vote

There is a tendency in this country to vote based on party. This is not necessarily a bad thing, because it is the party that forms the government. But I feel that this tendency has declined. In past elections, supporters of BNP, Awami League, and other political parties were estimated at around 70 per cent of voters, with the remaining 30 per cent considered swing voters. In other words, previously about 70 per cent of people voted based on party affiliation. The survey suggests that the strong partisan attachment people once felt, has weakened.

I am not sure how accurate it is that two-thirds of people feel the influence of religion-based parties is increasing, or that most believe it would be good if Islamic law were implemented. However, it is true that people’s attachment to religion is growing. If this attachment were as strong as suggested, the Islamist parties led by Jamaat in coalition could have had a higher chance of winning elections, but that has not happened.

Regarding women’s representation in parliament, the majority opinion against increasing it reflects reality. Our society is already patriarchal and misogynistic. Even in the Western world, women are often supported in advancing in employment. Yet politically, women’s advancement is frequently not accepted.

* Zahidur Rahman is a teacher and political analyst