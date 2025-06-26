Marriage and a criminal case cannot go hand in hand

Rape is perhaps the most harrowing crime one can commit against a living human being. There is hardly any other word that may spread such negativity. In the philosophical and theoretical framework of criminal jurisprudence, crimes are broadly categorised into two types: one, compoundable offenses (those that can be settled between parties), and two, non-compoundable offenses (those that cannot). Rape is neither a regular nor an ordinary crime, and this is precisely why it requires a special law, different from general penal law.

Recently, a well-known singer was arrested on rape charges. According to the case filed against him, he allegedly confined the woman in his house and raped her for months. This is not the first such accusation against him; his wife had previously filed a case of abuse, making it likely that he is a habitual offender.