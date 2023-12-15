‘Come, let us snatch our freedom’

On behalf of those who cancelled the permission, the dean said that they had learnt that the government and the state would be demeaned at the meeting. No democratic society can silence anyone’s voice simply assuming something would be said, before it has even been said. If whatever is said, is a violation of the law, one can resort to the law at anytime for recompense. But one cannot muffle voices in apprehension of what might be said. It is the right of every citizen to be able to criticise the government in any democratic country. Freedom of thought, freedom of conscience, freedom of expression, are all fundamental human rights.

The organisation that arranged this discussion meeting hadn’t done so to praise the government, as is clear from the title of the event. They wanted to explain why they were concerned. They have the right to do so and each and every citizen of Bangladesh has the right to know why they are concerned. A curriculum has been introduced in the country and we want to know what certain teachers have to say about it. We want discussion and debate. After hearing all points of view, we can enrich ourselves, can accept what is best, can make amends if necessary.

What could be a more appropriate venue for such debate than the university? Dhaka University is the best venue to practice debate. This is the university stained with the blood of Dr Gobindachandra Deb, Jyotirmoy Guhathakurta, and so many teachers, students, officials and employees! On the night of 25 March 1971, the Pakistan army raided the homes of Professor Anwar Pasha and Profession Rashedul Hasan. The professors had hidden under the bed and were saved then. But They could not escape from the hands of Al Badr in December that year. They knew they were on the list, they could have fled. They did not flee. They remained and embraced death as heroes. On 14 December 2023 Manzoorul Islam wrote on the front page of Prothom Alo, “They had the courage to look the authorities in the eye and inspired the students with the same courage. That was why they incurred the displeasure of the authorities.”

The news that persons of dissenting ideas could not hold a seminar on the curriculum in Dhaka University struck me like a thunderbolt. I feel like calling out to each and every one and saying, I many not agree with your opinion, but I will defend to death your right to express your opinion.

Let me quite from Syed Shamsul Haque’s poem ‘Nandi’:

‘Come, let’s snatch our freedom,

The freedom to speak,

The freedom to place letter after letter

To create words.

The freedom to write the hymns of life

The freedom to utter

Meaningful words of enlightenment.’

(Translated)