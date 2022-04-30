Educated women lost in oblivion

Commemorating Begum Rokeya Day on 9 December last year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for a change in social attitudes towards women. She said, "Not everything can be done by laws alone. There needs to be a change in mindset. There needs to be a change in thinking."

It is true that everything cannot be done by laws alone. At the same time, the rule of law is essential. Unless the rule of law is in place, a woman won't even be able to enjoy the rights given to her by the law.

It has been 51 years since Bangladesh has won independence, but have attitudes changed? The answer is simple -- no. There is still a large section of women, no matter how highly educated they may be, who are obliged to remain housebound. Sometimes it is family pressure, sometimes social pressure and sometimes family burdens that keep them within the confines of home. The patriarchal society and the state see this as quite normal.