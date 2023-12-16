The songs of change

An appropriate commentary was prepared for the latter effort. This was I the form of a musical called Rupantorer Gaan -Song of Change. Zahir Raihan was supposed to have written the song, but at the time he was too busy making the documentary, Stop Genocide. So he bestowed the duty on a cousin of his Shahriar Kabir. This gradually changed and evolved, as people added the suggestion and criticism. If one would say, why has this person’s name been left out, the other would say why has that person’s name been left out! What a strange situation and mental place we were in!

Hasan Imam was the presenter on the first day. The men wore white panjabis while the women wore white saris with black borders. Everyone had a folded card in the shape of a red sun in their hands, in which the lyrics of the song were written. It was Mustafa Monwar who had first thought of this. The stage set planning was his as well as the lighting. After the opening and introductions, when the songs were to begin, Dipen Bandopadhaya was taking to singer Debesh Roy, when Dipen grabbed hold of his hand. The stage was dark and a red sun was gradually rising in the backdrop. There was the scene of people tearing their shackles apart. The conscious intellectuals of Kolkata had flocked to the event.

The activities of the Mukti Sangrami Shilpi Sangstha were not just restricted to this one event. The artistes had pledged that even if they were invited individually to perform at any programme, the payment would go to a common fund.

Many deposited the money in those hard times. There was trouble with the funds too – inevitable. Some of the artistes moved away from the group in indignation that good singers were not paid more. A few left because they felt that being a part of the group meant being a part of some sort of politics. I won’t name them here because they will easily be identified.

The main task of the artistes’ group was to go to the camps of the freedom fighters and boost their morale with songs of the country, to go to the refugees and give them songs of hope. Wherever we would be called, we would to let the people know of Bangladesh’s predicament and circumstances. We also had to generate funds for the artistes.

We were to inspire the common people, singing about the liberation war in folk tunes. Rajshahi’s Morshed Alo sang composed songs. The group was joined now by Bipul Bhattacharya, Lata Chowdhury, Tapan Baidya, Swapan Chowdhury, Milia Ghani, Tariq Ali, Azad Hafiz, and the table player Debabrata Bhattacharya.

People support for the liberation war grew all over, not just in West Bengal. There had been important participation in Delhi, at an international conference. Over there, songs were sung before the delegates about the sufferings of the motherland, the brutal torture by the cruel forces and the commitment to victory. Some of the songs were, ‘Janatar sangram cholbe’, ‘Phul khelbar din noi odya’, ‘Barricade, bayonet, berajal’, ‘Amar pratibader bhasha’, ‘Eki oporoop rupe ma tomar herinu’, ‘Ei shikal pora chhol’, ‘karar oi louha kobat’, ‘Amar bhaiyer rokte rangano…’ and much more.