New election timeframe lost in 'ifs' and 'buts'

Following a meeting between Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London on Friday, a new timeframe for the 13th parliamentary election has been announced: the polls may be held in the first half of February 2026.

This announcement comes just days after Professor Yunus, in a televised address to the nation on 6 June—just before Eid—had declared that the election would take place in the first half of April 2026.

While the new announcement may appear to provide more clarity, confusion surrounding the election schedule persists. Moreover, several political parties—including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have expressed dissatisfaction with the newly proposed timeframe.