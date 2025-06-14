Opinion
New election timeframe lost in 'ifs' and 'buts'
Following a meeting between Bangladesh’s interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London on Friday, a new timeframe for the 13th parliamentary election has been announced: the polls may be held in the first half of February 2026.
This announcement comes just days after Professor Yunus, in a televised address to the nation on 6 June—just before Eid—had declared that the election would take place in the first half of April 2026.
While the new announcement may appear to provide more clarity, confusion surrounding the election schedule persists. Moreover, several political parties—including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have expressed dissatisfaction with the newly proposed timeframe.
Uncertainty still clouds the electoral roadmap. In a joint statement, the chief adviser said that elections would be held only if necessary preparations are completed. While this may have reduced anxiety to some extent, it raises further questions: What happens if preparations are not complete? Will elections be delayed indefinitely? The chief adviser has not specified what these “preparations” entail or when they are expected to be finished.
Professor Yunus has also emphasised the need for sufficient progress in state reforms and trials before any election can take place. This includes the trial of the July massacre and broader institutional reforms—both ongoing processes. Yet, the question remains: Who will determine whether enough progress has been made? And by what standards?
The Yunus-led interim government came to power on 8 August following the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina-led administration in the wake of the 5 August student–people’s uprising. Since assuming office, the interim government has not released any comprehensive roadmap for democratic transition. Although the chief adviser has mentioned on several occasions that elections could be held anytime between December 2025 and June 2026, political parties—particularly the BNP—have demanded a clear and committed roadmap.
Against this backdrop, Professor Yunus’s 6 June announcement of an April 2026 election was met with criticism. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remarked that the announced timeframe does not reflect the will of the people and reiterated the party’s demand for elections in December 2025.
Now, Yunus’s new February 2026 proposal, following his meeting with Tarique Rahman, has sparked fresh controversy—particularly because the announcement, again, comes laden with too many conditions.
Moreover, political reactions have been rife. In a statement on Saturday, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami voiced concern over the London meeting, alleging that the chief adviser’s perceived preference for one party compromises his neutrality. The party further argued that it was ethically inappropriate for an interim government to hold a joint press briefing and issue a joint statement with a single political party.
To prevent such criticism and confusion, many believe the interim government should have pursued consensus among major political parties before announcing an election timeframe. Instead of revealing new plans following a one-on-one meeting with Tarique Rahman abroad, Professor Yunus could have engaged with a broader range of political stakeholders at home and offered a more definitive, condition-free announcement.
Similarly, the National Citizen Party (NCP)—a newly formed party comprised of leaders from the July uprising—also criticised the announcement. In an immediate response, the NCP accused the interim government of favouring a specific political group in electoral matters.
*Rabiul Islam is a journalist at Prothom Alo. He can be reached at [email protected]
*The views are of the writer's own.