A burning house on Road 32

In the foreword to my book Prisoners of Shothik Itihash (Kunsthalle Basel: Switzerland, 2014), I wrote about the power-pleasing mania for enforcing “shothik itihash” (correct history). I was thinking about the corrosive state-enforced obedient and hagiographic history being churned out of our universities and publishing houses. This is a history that insists there is only one narrative at every bend of our journey since the partition of British India. Those of us who form part of the “second generation of Bangladeshi historians” (a phrase coined by first-generation historian Afsan Chowdhury) have been working quietly over the years on building up an alternative, multi-layered history of Bangladesh. This includes the complex, contradictory, and unresolved history of a liberation war that had multiple claimants.

The singular obstacle to writing these histories is that each time we have a change in government, a different swath of our collective archive is destroyed through neglect or erasure. This is, however, the first time a publicly viewed spectacular fire has destroyed a history archive.

In a 2016 editorial for the Daily Star about the “Bangladesh Liberation War (Denial, Distortion, Opposition) Crime Law,” I ended with Ahmed Sofa’s phrase: our Muktijuddho was a “polyphony of the ocean.” The occasion was clause 4(2) of this proposed law that prohibited “denying events that were for the preparation of the liberation war between 14 August 1947 to 28 Feb 1971.” This meant a historian was prohibited from exploring any genealogy that posited that citizens of East Pakistan were invested in the Pakistan project at any moment prior to 1971. The events of the last few days now make me wonder if there will be in our future new laws (or the freelance equivalent, mob justice) that insist that any version of our history that includes the Awami League will also not be allowed.