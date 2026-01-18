Where are women in the post–mass uprising election?

After the July 2024 uprising, a question that emerged was, "Where are the women warriors of July?"

This question had context. During the July uprising, women were at the forefront of the struggle—leading, demanding, and visible. There is no doubt that women's participation was a significant catalyst in the success of the July movement.

Historically, this is not new in our country. In the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, women fought shoulder to shoulder with men—directly on the battlefield and indirectly across the nation.

However, post-independence, neither their heroism nor their role in the liberation war was duly acknowledged.

Often, those women have only been portrayed as victims of the liberation war, not as warriors deserving of proper valuation. Consequently, post-independence, women were largely overlooked in various nation-rebuilding activities. No one considered them, nor thought of utilising their capabilities.