With what new message has the new governor started

After taking over the responsibility, Abdur Rouf Talukder said his main task will be to control inflation. After taking over responsibility, Raghuram Rajan talked about the same goal. For this, his main weapon was interest rate. He has described in his book how he has used interest rate to control inflation. The Bangladesh Bank new governor, however, has not said how he will tackle inflation. During the former government, the businessmen fixed the interest rate in meetings at five-star hotels. The new governor has to change that interest rate. The question bigger than whether he would be able to do that, is whether he would be able to shift the policy decisions from the five-star hotels to the board room of Bangladesh Bank.

Maintaining continuity of policies in economy is very important. But the continuity of bad policies must be shunned. Awami League government has been in power since 2009. Late banker Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled, on record, would call this government defaulter-friendly. When Awami League government took over in 2009, at the time default loans totalled Tk 220 billion. Now default loans stand at Tk 1130 billion. The policies adopted in these 14 years are in favour of the loan defaulters. Under various excuses, they have been given all sorts of scope. But the default has not decreased, it has increased. It was expected the new governor would issue a tough signal to the defaulters. But the opposite has happened. After joining as governor, he issued a circular which spared the defaulters hugely. There is a saying 'morning shows the day'. So it seems better to keep all expectations from the governor on hold. The defaulters and influential persons have got their thumbs-up message.

The list of scams in the financial sector of last 14 years is very long. The scams started with the share market, BASIC Bank and Hall Mark in 2009 and 2010. Later, the financial scams expanded in so many directions, this could be a topic of research. The lack of good governance has put the banking sector at risk. As a regulator, Bangladesh Bank is continuously failing to deliver its responsibilities. The central bank has helplessly surrendered to the influential people. The central bank was also backed banks being occupied by companies in actual name and false names. Many certainly remember that the former governor remained in office till late night to approve the takeover of a bank. Two top Bangladesh Bank officials assisted the controversial PK Halder to take money from the financial institutions and to launder it. After changing the law and taking over the new responsibility, Fazle Kabir signed the file first about the recruitment of former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury as a director of a bank.

But now taking money from banks is quite open. Money is being transferred even after the vault is opened. Earlier, money has been embezzled by the companies opened in accordance with the rules and regulation. Now companies with mere trade licences are making off with thousands of crores. Bangladesh Bank could not take any tough action despite identifying them.

So the independence of the central bank that Abdur Rouf Talukder has inherited, is in question. There are also various questions about its role. Pakistan CSP officer Nurul Islam was the first bureaucrat governor of Bangladesh Bank. He was in charge for 11 years at a stretch since 1976. He is still now considered as one of the best governors. The future will tell how far the current bureaucrat governor will be successful and enjoy his duties as governor.