Defaulted loans: Another ‘success,’ 5 times increase in just 12 yrs

This system was still in effect afterwards. For instance, throughout the 2020, the businessmen had been given special privileges in returning the loans. No one was a defaulter at that time. The central bank is still a bit relaxed regarding the repayment of loans. On the other hand, the bankers say the actual amount of default loans is three times of what is documented. Many business groups are not being defaulted despite not repaying the loans for years. Apart from that, the same loans are being regularised by rescheduling repeatedly. As a result, the amount of documented default loans turns out low.

According to the government estimation, the total default loans crossed Tk 1000 billion for the first time in 2019. In March that year, for example, the total amount of default loans was Tk 1108 billion and Tk 1162 billion in September. This amount decreased in 2020 after the omission of instalments in returning the loan and in December, 2020, it was Tk 887.34 billion. Later, it started increasing again and crossed Tk 1,000 billion by the end of last September.

*This report appeared in the online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu