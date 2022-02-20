Go set a watchman

The 13-year-old daughter of my domestic help received her government stipend through mobile financial service Nagad last Tuesday. Unfamiliar with the technology the girl went to several agent shops with her mother, who cannot read, to withdraw the money. One of the shop agents stole her money using the secret PIN number, obviously provided by the victim on request. The swindler said the PIN number was wrong and the money could not be cashed out without a correct PIN. They did not realise that their money had been filched until they went to the GPO office to recover the PIN code.

You may see red, thinking who are these pathetic low lives stealing a household help’s money. But the shop agent is not the main culprit here. The agent number can be identified and the agent who did this ghastly thing can be caught and tried . But do these poor, uneducated people have fair access to that so-called justice system? Does she know where to go for remedy or how to avail the facilities?