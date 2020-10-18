Good governance, Faridpur-style

The election commission is in charge of the election. In keeping with the demand of the assistant returning officer, 12 magistrates were deployed in the returning officer's election area. The MP or anyone else cannot tell him where the magistrate is to be posted.

At a press conference and at a roadside meeting, Nixon Chowdhury claimed that the administration worked against the 'boat' candidate and expelled his polling agent from the polling centre. The polling agent around whom the untoward situation arose, is the deputy assistant engineer of a different upazila. There were serious allegations against him of stuffing the ballot box. How could he be the polling agent of the area where he himself was not a voter?

Earlier, leaders and activists would change parties before the election. But before the Charbhadrashan upazila election, Awami League men left the presidium member Kazi Zafrullah's camp to join up with Nixon Chowdhury. In other words, the conflicting sides were both of the Awami League camp.

The BCS Administration Service Association protested strongly against Nixon Chowdhury's behaviour. Returning officer of the upazila parishad election, Md Nawabul Islam, filed a case on Thursday at the Charbhadrashan police station against the member of parliament. It was said that despite being an MP, he remained present in the election areas and took part in campaigning and other programmes. It was said that he violated the electoral code of conduct, threatening and abusing the government officials carrying out election duties.