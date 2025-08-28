Tawfiq-e-Elahi's detention raises questions about ICT's detention rules

The second is that Chowdhury “and leaders of the 14-party alliance” together held a meeting where it was decided both to impose a nationwide curfew and “to open fire on students and the public during the curfew.”

It is a matter of public record that Chowdhury was not at any 14 party alliance meeting during July or August 2024, and so could never have been involved in their decision-making. In addition, there is nothing in the public record to suggest Chowdhury referred to students or others as “ghosts of anti-liberation forces”, a phrase used by others at public meetings.

These are two serious factual errors on the face of the allegations, that raise questions both about his initial arrest – as well as his continuing detention.

Notably, the ICT allegations contain no mention of the killing of Sumon Sikdar on 19 July 2024, for which Chowdhury was initially arrested, raising yet more questions about his detention for the murder case.

In response to the defects of the “allegations” against Chowdhury, Tajul Islam, the ICT Chief Prosecutor said, “The matter remains under investigation and once completed a decision will be taken as to whether there is a sufficient evidential basis to charge him. Until the investigation is completed it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

In May, seven months after his detention, Chowdhury applied for bail at the ICT. Under the current rules of the Tribunal - unlike other international tribunals dealing with similar offences – there is no evidential threshold in the law that has to be proven to justify arrest or continuing detention. A person can be detained simply because it “is necessary for effective and proper investigation.”

In the bail application the issue of “evidence” was not raised, with the lawyers focusing on Chowdhury’s age and health. In its response, the chief prosecutor told the court, “there are no tangible grounds for granting bail of the accused-petitioner at this stage” and that “before conclusion of investigation it would not be just and proper to enlarge the accused petitioner on bail.”

The judges agreed with him. “Under the attending facts and circumstances, we find no cogent reason for setting the accused-petitioner free on bail at this state and thus the bail application is rejected,” the order stated.

In the Tribunal’s order, there was no mention of the progress of the investigation or the extent of any evidence against Chowdhury. Since October 2024, when he was arrested for this offence, no ICT investigator or prosecutor has questioned him.