News that rolls in like waves

Latest snippets of bad news:

One: Foreign exchange reserves are falling in Bangladesh. Economist Zahid Hossain said the country’s net reserve is now under 18 billion.

Two: Inflation is rising continuously. Those who go shopping, hear the prices and sigh. One cannot even afford to buy potatoes in place of fish. It is painful to find an alternative for green chillies. Some haggle with vendors, some vent their frustrations on their fellow customer, swearing at him for jostling him with this elbow. I plead with the policymakers of the government, disguise yourselves and walk around any kitchen market for half an hour with eyes and ears open. You will feel to the anger, despair and helplessness of people have reached.

Three: On 21 September 2023 Dhaka observed incessant rain, four people were electrocuted and died. And the road came to a standstill for hours. People were in peril, shops were flooded with water, and ambulances were inundated, but people do not know to whom they should turn. There were no traffic police on the road, no rescuers, or not even any authority to instruct people which roads to avoid. Not even anybody was found the following day expressing regret for the situation.

Four: The death toll of dengue made records. Bangladesh has taken the top place in dengue death. No one seems to pay heed. No one is there to regret, as everything is 'normal'.

Five: Bangladesh has made a record in default loans. Anonymous organisations are emptying the bank by taking loans and disappearing. As if the looting of banks shall go on and on.

Six: The flow of remittance has reduced. That means the foreign currency is being laundered. Migrant workers are sending money through hundi. Meanwhile, the dollars of Bangladesh are being siphoned off abroad. Bangladesh would get dollars had it come through a legal channel. Our money launderers are taking dollars from immigrants and handing local currency to their relatives. That means these dollars are actually being laundered.