If politics means dynasty worship, what's wrong with depoliticisation?

It was the same back in August 1975. The slogan then had been, "One leader, one country, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh". With the leader gone, it didn't take a moment for his men to scuttle into hiding.

This scene was repeated in 2024. The loyal followers had cried out in unison, "Leader, do not fear, we haven't left the streets!" But the leader left them as orphans and secretly slipped out of the country. Her party is nowhere to be found.

The Awami League spokesperson now is the expatriate son of the fugitive party president. So it's back to the dynasty. He is reportedly the citizen of another country. Is there not a single other persons who can represent the country? What sort of party is this where the leader doesn't trust anyone outside of her family?

Sheikh Hasina's party has been non-existent for quite some time. By party, we refer to Awami League. She would rather depend on bureaucrats, the police and the intelligence agencies. She would run a force of helmeted goons. Beneficiary relatives and toadies were scattered all over. Like robots, they would intone whatever they were taught. She had killed the party long ago. But she had a large band of supporters. She created this loyal band of supporters by proffering various positions, awards, allowances and business. They are now in a flurry with their Facebook posts from home and abroad.

Hasina did not trust the people. That is why she held farcical elections and remained at the helm one term after the other. She had thought that this was the life. But all things must come to an end. When the axe fell, her loyal band began hue and cry. They say this was no spontaneous movement, there was planning behind the scenes for long. Conspiracy theories popped up about America pulling the strings from behind the scenes.