Between kleptocracy and righteous rule

Previously it could be felt that there was a government in the country. Now that can't be perceived. Or many of us can't understand where the government is exactly. Is it in Washington, Paris, Shyamoli, Naya Paltan, Maghbazar, Hathazari or in Monai-er Char? Shahbagh intersection is now the Panipat battleground. There is a battle there almost every single day. Whoever has any demand, takes to Shahbagh with their people. They want this, demand that. They say these are "movements". What's the problem? The authorities will pay. But the authorities' coffers are empty. Where will the money come from? Step up taxes and VAT and wring the money out of the poor. So, 170 million people will have to pay the price to nurture 2 million people. It's such a liability to be a citizen.

Anyhow, we are now in the age of the interim government. For how long? We know when such chaotic situations arise, the impact is felt for long. The Russian Revolution took place through an uprising in November 1917 in St Petersburg. Then a civil war carried on for a few years. It took a long time for stability to finally settle in. Among the countries nearby, this has been continuing long in Cambodia. In neighbouring Myanmar this has been on for long too.

How can this be defined? From what we see, it looks as if a free-for-all rule has been established. Many of the political ones are impatiently waiting for the election. So between the past kleptocracy and the much waited righteous rule, an unprecedented "mob-ocracy" prevails in the interim phase. This mob, again, comprises people of all hues. It is not indivisible, but is giving rise to many new theories, many new scripture. There will be research, there will be fact-finding. Many books have already been written, and more will be authored in the days to come. The situation is still uncertain. No one knows where it will end.

There was never a dearth of holy men in this country, to come up with words of wisdom. Some are political, some spiritual. Many saviours have emerged while the country proceeds through dire straits. And they have no shortage of followers. They are spewing out rhetoric. Some dub the mobs are undisciplined public that must be stopped.