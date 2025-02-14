Opinion
Between kleptocracy and righteous rule
There are so many types of government in this world! In our country too we have seen so many types of governments. Now there is the rule of an interim government. Actually this is the second time. The first time was on 9 December 1990. The government at time was headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Shahabuddin Ahmed. That government held the election within three months. Now the interim government of Muhammad Yunus is in place. We have now idea how long it will run.
There is a difference between the two interim governments. The first one came in continuity of the constitution. The government hadn't "fallen" back then. The autocrat Ershad has resigned and handed over power. He was then arrested under the Special Powers Act 1974 and sent to jail. Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed held the election in February 1991, had the constitution amended twice and went back to his original position.
The government fell on 5 August last year. It was said that Sheikh Hasina had resigned. She had to relinquish power in face of a massive rebellion by the people. The government at the time was just the students and masses on the streets and the army in Ganabhaban and Bangabhaban. On 8 August the Yunus-led interim government was formed. It was said that this government would clear away the mess and the debris and hold an election. The Supreme Court passed an order, giving legitimacy to the Yunus government.
By interim government we mean a temporary government in between two "normal" governments. As it has no scope to remain at the helm for long, it is called an interim government. We guess a general election will be held under this government. The elected representatives will form a "permanent" government. Then everything will be run according to the book. The book means the constitution. But the constitution is no holy book. It will be changed or written as required. Those who claim guardianship of the country, will carry out this task.
For arguments sake, let us say that democracy was to have been established in the country. Certain persons and family, in the name of democracy, snips the constitution here and there as they please. We called this autocracy. Fledgling autocracy began in 1972 and fully matured in 1974. "We" disappeared from the government, to be replaced by "I".
In 1991 the project to restore democracy was taken up. But then dynastic rule emerged. Alternatively, two families ruled, Rahman and Rahman. In 2011 the system of elections under a caretaker government was sent into exile and a full monarchy came into being. And this was joined by so many greedy sycophants who would call the autocrat "Jewel of the Nation".
When this jewel of the nation and her sister packed their backs and sadly beat an exit on 5 August 2024, none of the toadies went to see her. We gradually came that all members of this "royal family" were thieves. They had buried democracy deep underground and established kleptocracy. It began in 1972 with blankets being filched, it ended with banks being looted.
Hasina understood that she would have to leave. Outside of her state and personal strongmen, she looked towards New Delhi. New Delhi also understood that they could no longer lay their bets on this lame horse. Hasina caught on to the indications. She sent her family, relations and close ones out of the country.
She was the last to leave, along with her sister and sister's brother-in-law who would control the armed forces. While New Delhi no longer wanted to bear her burden, they did not discard her. They caringly gave her refuge. After receiving so much, they could hardly be that ungrateful. But New Delhi is upset to have lost their firm hold of this land. We still do not know a lot about how things transpired. It will take time to decipher the magic.
Hasina's exit was a negotiated settlement. She would have been in danger if she hadn't left. The manner in which thousands of people had been heading towards Ganabhaban, she would have been lynched alive had she not left. It would have been a repetition off 15 August 1975. Having wiped out the possibility of the government being changed through elections, she left no scope but for the government to be topped through an uprising. The same mistake had been made by her predecessor Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Between the past kleptocracy and the much waited righteous rule, an unprecedented "mob-ocracy" prevails in the interim phase. This mob, again, comprises people of all hues. It is not indivisible, but is giving rise to many new theories, many new scripture
Previously it could be felt that there was a government in the country. Now that can't be perceived. Or many of us can't understand where the government is exactly. Is it in Washington, Paris, Shyamoli, Naya Paltan, Maghbazar, Hathazari or in Monai-er Char? Shahbagh intersection is now the Panipat battleground. There is a battle there almost every single day. Whoever has any demand, takes to Shahbagh with their people. They want this, demand that. They say these are "movements". What's the problem? The authorities will pay. But the authorities' coffers are empty. Where will the money come from? Step up taxes and VAT and wring the money out of the poor. So, 170 million people will have to pay the price to nurture 2 million people. It's such a liability to be a citizen.
Anyhow, we are now in the age of the interim government. For how long? We know when such chaotic situations arise, the impact is felt for long. The Russian Revolution took place through an uprising in November 1917 in St Petersburg. Then a civil war carried on for a few years. It took a long time for stability to finally settle in. Among the countries nearby, this has been continuing long in Cambodia. In neighbouring Myanmar this has been on for long too.
How can this be defined? From what we see, it looks as if a free-for-all rule has been established. Many of the political ones are impatiently waiting for the election. So between the past kleptocracy and the much waited righteous rule, an unprecedented "mob-ocracy" prevails in the interim phase. This mob, again, comprises people of all hues. It is not indivisible, but is giving rise to many new theories, many new scripture. There will be research, there will be fact-finding. Many books have already been written, and more will be authored in the days to come. The situation is still uncertain. No one knows where it will end.
There was never a dearth of holy men in this country, to come up with words of wisdom. Some are political, some spiritual. Many saviours have emerged while the country proceeds through dire straits. And they have no shortage of followers. They are spewing out rhetoric. Some dub the mobs are undisciplined public that must be stopped.
Others say that calling them mobs equals to support of the anti-people role of the fallen autocrats. Both sides are all out to uproot each other. There is no scope to express your views freely. You say one thing and you will be confronted by some side. They'll call to a fascist collaborator, a flunkey of the imperialists, anti-religious, opportunist. One group calls the other fanatics or atheists. Having a different opinion means you are the enemy so it is fine to assault you.
These elements are well known to us. We know their past. We know where they were, what they did. The memories are still fresh in our minds. But what to do?
* Mohiuddin Ahmad is a writer and researcher
* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir