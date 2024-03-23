Trials and tribulations of job seekers outside of BCS

After the exam was over, the examinees went to the Teachers’ Training College and protested in front of the principal’s office. One of the examinees said that at first the exam hall authorities denied having given wrong exam papers, but at the end of the exam it was seen that instead of general school level questions, their questions have been changed with technical and ibtedai level questions.

The teacher registration exam is the biggest exam for job seekers in Bangladesh. It is much on the lines of BCS. In the preliminary test there are multiple choice questions (MCQ). Those who pass this go on to take a subject-based written exam. Then those who pass this are called to appear for an oral exam after which the final selections are made. Then those who are selected will be posted on priority basis to the vacant posts.

What will happen to the students who did not fare well in the exam due to the wrong questions papers? Will they be given a chance to take the exam again? If not, they will have to wait for the next registration exam. By then, many of them would have crossed the eligible age to enter the service. What answer is there for this slip-up?

The recruitment process for non-government schools is quite lengthy. It takes one to one and a half years to complete the BCS exam, but the recruitment process for non-government teachers takes three to three and a half years. Teachers for government secondary schools are appointed through the PSC. Sometimes there are separate exams, and sometimes they are recruited from the BCS non-cadre. Primary school teachers are recruited through the directorate of primary and mass education. There are written and oral exams there too.

The amount of corruption that takes place was apparent from the evidence found at the official residence of the former state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain. A number of job seekers who had paid bribes but still did not get jobs, had gone there to protest. They were beaten up by the minister’s henchmen. Later the detective branch (DB) police intervened and steps were taken to return their money.