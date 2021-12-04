Hoping for an invitation to the second summit for weak democracies

With the passing of each day, we become increasingly impressed with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen's creativity. His latest elucidation certainly deserves mention. He offered this clarification when questioned why Bangladesh had not been invited to the Democracy Summit organised by the US president Biden on 9 and 10 December, though the decision had been taken by the organisers, that is, the Biden administration.

As it is, it is hardly courteous to ask why someone hadn't been invited to any particular event. But our curiosity knows no bounds. So instead of waiting for an explanation from the organisers, the question was made to foreign minister Abdul Momen. According to a report of the media outlet funded by the organiser country's state department, Voice of America, foreign minister Abdul Momen said the US had invited relatively weaker democracies to the Democracy Summit and that is why Bangladesh was not on the list of invitees.