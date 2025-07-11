July massacre and the BBC documentary

It has seemed unimaginable at the time that Hasina would not remain prime minister during her lifetime or that Khaleda Zia would ever live a free life again. But that is exactly what happened on 5 August 2024.

During Hasina’s time, political parties did stage movements, but for various reasons they failed to draw the public in.

Those protests were basically cadre driven. People had lost interest in, and grown weary of, conventional, old style politics. Even so, we witnessed a few movements in which ordinary citizens did join wholeheartedly. None of these were aimed at toppling the government, nor were they carried out under any party banner, although they enjoyed the sympathy and support of many parties and saw large numbers of their activists take part.

The 'Safe Roads' movement is a good example. It reflected the aspirations of everyday citizens. In its final phase, the government’s thugs descended on the protesters, the “helmeted” men whose photos and footage we all saw in the news.

Then came the quota reform movement, which came in three phases. The first two stirred general students but stalled before they could go far, each time tripping up when the government-backed student front Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) swooped down on the campus. Hasina’s model for crushing protests went like this: students demonstrate, BCL cadres attack, beating them and driving them off campus. If that fails, money, intelligence operatives, and pet journalists spread disinformation to sow divisions, and in time the movement fizzles out. But in the third phase that formula did not work.