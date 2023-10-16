What's the ‘cost’ of the election as the government wants it?

Those of the anti-government camp and critics will not want to swallow such explanations. They will see the provision of these vehicles as an ‘election gift’ to these election-related government officials before the polls. The role of the field-level administration in the 2018 election, known as the night-vote election, is no secret. It is important in the government’s own interests to reward them for this and to keep them happy before the impending election. There is also need for incentive so that no one is intimidated by the US visa policy.

Foreign exchange reserves are dropping. Economists have been continuously expressing their concern about the matter. They say that the state of reserves is precarious. Due to the dollar crisis, the opening of LCs for imports fell by 18 per cent compared to last year. LC settlement has fallen by 22 per cent. The import of luxury items is being discouraged. But even so, the fall in reserves can’t be stemmed. Due to the shortfall in dollars, businessmen are facing a hassle in opening LCs. The media is rife with such news. But who bothers about the common people? If you need to travel abroad and need to buy 1000 dollars, just see how difficult that is!

While there is such a precarious plight of dollars, Sports Utility Vehicles are being bought for the DCs and UNOs. Each of these vehicles, extremely necessary for a free and peaceful election, according to the law minister, costs around Tk 15 million (Tk 1.5 crore). It will not be possible to buy these vehicles with the additional taka that Bangladesh Bank is churning out from the printers to tackle the financial crisis. This will require big dollars. So will it be very unjustified if critics consider this initiative a desperate bid by the government to keep the DCs and UNOs ‘happy’? Why must the embargo in buying news cars be relaxed and the reserves be further depleted to purchase these vehicles? How essential are these vehicles for the election towards which the government is headed?