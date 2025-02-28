Political economy behind failure to shut down unlawful brick kilns

Akbar Ali Khan, in the second chapter of his book 'Porarthoporotar Orthoniti' written 22 years ago, when deliberating on the characteristics of the country's economy, called it a 'son-of-a-swine economy'. He wrote, a society with propensities towards corruption, degenerates very rapidly. Due to corrupt practices, environmental laws are not properly implemented. In such economies, work cannot be carried out even with bribes.

A World Bank report says the district committees of the Bangladesh Brick Manufacturing Owners Association (BBMOA) make annual payments to the LR Fund of the respective districts. Payments must be made to the Nezarat Deputy Collector (NDC) to set up new brick kilns, but no receipt is given for the purpose.

Bribes must also be paid to the office of the surveyor and assistant commissioner (land) because it is through them that the relevant report is sent to the deputy commissioner's office. Also, "toll' must be paid every year to the district level ruling party leaders and "mafia" groups.

How are these brick kilns continuing to operate year after year, without bothering about the laws? According to a recent report in a local daily, the brick kiln owners stated that each of them have to pay up to Tk 400,000 to Tk 1 million (Tk 4 lakh to Tk 10 lakh) every year to "manage" the administration. They have to "sponsor" various events of the district and upazila administration. Funds are sought from the brick kiln owners before these events.

According to the brick kiln owners, they are informed in advance if any drive is to be launched. There are syndicates in the upazila and district offices. Sometimes the relatives of the upazila office officials are supplied with bricks at reduced rates, sometimes even for free. In every district the brick kiln owners associations have to "manage" the administration.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a certain upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) said, "This happens in many places." About the kiln owners being informed in advance about any drive to take place, he said, "When we go on a drive, the upazila administration, the police, the fire service and other government agencies all go together. It is hard to ensure that anyone from among these does not leak out the news of the drive in advance."