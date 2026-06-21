A proposed legal framework for the local govt system

A modern legal framework for local government is essential for holding elections promptly. I believe it is necessary to review the draft laws proposed by the special committee led by Shawkat Ali in 2007 and the commission formed under both the current and previous interim governments, led by Tofail Ahmed, for reforming the local government system, and then formulate a final legal framework. Its theoretical foundation should be the “subsidiarity principle”, whose core idea is that where a problem exists, the most effective and sustainable opportunity for solving it also exists there.

In other words, issues that people face on a daily basis—such as education, healthcare, sanitation, the environment, and public safety—should be addressed under the leadership of their elected local government representatives. Therefore, union parishads, pourashavas, and city corporations should be the most important local government institutions and should be given the greatest share of resources, responsibilities, and authority.

In our unitary system of governance, unlike a federal structure, zila parishads (district councils) are also important and can serve as an important mechanism for fiscal decentralisation and for financing local plans developed from the grassroots level. The role of upazilas may primarily be one of coordination.

The following issues should be included in the proposed legal framework: