Was Joy right to claim that Hasina did not instruct lethal force against protestors

In his interview with Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the Al Jazeera interviewer Sreenivasan Jain confronts the son of the former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina with a question about a leaked recording of an intercepted conversation claiming that it contradicts his assertion that “none of [the killings]” during the protests “was ordered by my mother.”

Jain asks bluntly. “When you say your mother did not give the instructions, you saw the Al Jazeera reporting of it, the BBC reporting of it, the recordings that were aired … where your mother can be heard saying, she has cleared the use of lethal force against the protestors. She says, ‘I have issued an open order, now they will use lethal weapons, shoot wherever they will find them.’

Joy responds forcefully to this. He argues that both Al Jazeera and the BBC have taken that clip out of context. “She says, she orders for the arrest of protestors and lethal force to protect property and life against militants,” he tells the interviewer. He adds that his mother’s order applied only for “violent protestors, armed protestors, terrorists.”