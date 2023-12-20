Discovery of oil: New oil reserve should not meet the fate of Haripur

Oil reserves are sometimes discovered in Bangladesh and this creates hope among the people as well as in the media. Administrative officials deliver inspiring statements and they also express good feelings. The officials also try to take credit for the discovery. Some of them go to the oil reserve and laud the mining experts. But no further effective development plan is seen to be taken over the matter.

After a few days, nobody talks about the discovery of oil. Steps are not seen to be taken for the overall development of the oil reserve by forming a team comprising geologists and technical experts who are directly involved in such a type of discovery.

Exploration activity from a well of discovered oil reserve is limited to the years till oil comes out naturally. Following production of a small amount of the total reserve from that well in this way, the well is shut within a few years. A big portion of the reserve remains under the earth, providing an instance of immature and weak management.

As the scientific method for the development of oil fields is not followed, the oil well gets shut. This is what happened with the Haripur oil field, which was earlier discovered in Bangladesh. The question is, whether this will be repeated in the case of this newly discovered oil reserve.