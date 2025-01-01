A New Year’s monologue of sinks and survival

31st December, evening. The world was preparing to embrace the happiest New Year—cheers, fireworks, and promises of fresh starts filled the air. Outside, the celebrations roared. Inside my kitchen, I was preparing for a peaceful dinner and a quiet New Year’s Eve. After all, I had office the next morning.

But then, my kitchen sink decided to rebel like a disgruntled political leader.

Water began to rise in the basin—at first slowly, like a creeping issue you think you can ignore. Then, suddenly, it was as though a floodgate had been flung open, water cascading over the edge.

It felt like the universe was handing me one last lesson for 2024: even when everything seems under control, life finds a way to remind you that things can still spiral out of hand.