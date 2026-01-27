How will we tackle 5 risks facing the economy?

In the past fifty-four years, our economy has advanced significantly in terms of size, scope, and dimensions. The population has increased while the lack of good governance has intensified in a limited geographical expanse. Challenges in comprehensive management have also increased due to natural disasters. Additionally, there are the impacts of climate change, noise pollution, air pollution, and the struggles of ordinary people due to the lack of basic healthcare.

The country's economy is now also facing new major challenges. Sanctions, tariffs, and investment restrictions in the international market, along with impacts on the country's exports and investments, are affecting the situation. Added to this are inflation, sluggish economic growth, and the pressure of both domestic and foreign debt.

Experts say these risks are weakening the country's economy and will pose new challenges for the new government. Hence, timely identification of risks and the implementation of necessary actions are crucial; otherwise, problems will increase further. The recently published global risk assessment by the World Economic Forum (WEF) has identified crime and illegal economic activities, as well as geopolitical conflicts, as the first and second major risks to Bangladesh's economy this year.